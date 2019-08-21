Barking Siege: Man Held After Threatening To Set Blow Up Block Of Flats

Earlsdown House in Barking, where the incident happened. Picture: Google Street View

A man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and intent to endanger life after allegedly threatening to blow up a block of flats in Barking.

The Met Police were called to a seventh-floor flat at around 8.40pm last night to reports a man had barricaded himself inside and threatened to burn the block down.

Police negotiators were sent to the scene at Earlsdown House in Wheelers Cross and talked to the man.

Officers forced their way into the flat and detained him just after 1am.

He was taken to a local hospital as a precaution in relation to a pre-existing medical condition.

All residents had been evacuated from the building and gathered at a local community centre in Barking, where police and council representatives supported them.

A Met Police statement said: "Police were called on Tuesday, 20 August at around 20:40 hours to Earlsdown House in Wheelers Cross, Barking following threats made by a man to set the building alight.

"The emergency services attended.

"The man barricaded himself inside his address and residents were evacuated as a precaution.

"At around 01:08hours, officers forced entry and the man [no further details] was detained. He was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and intent to endanger life."