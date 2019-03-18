CCTV Released As Cyclist Fights For His Life After Being Kicked Off His Bike

18 March 2019, 07:39

The Met Police have released CCTV footage of the moment a cyclist was kicked off his bike in Hackney.

The 30-year-old victim was left in hospital after colliding with a parked car and remains in a critical condition.

On Sunday 10th March, he was riding his bike on Wallis Road in Hackney, right next to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, when another cyclist caught him up and began to cycle alongside him.

The attacker, a white male in his 20s or 30s, then kicked the victim off his bike, resulting in him falling off and colliding with a parked car. The motive for the attack is not known.

Police hunting man who kicked a cyclist off his bike
Police hunting man who kicked a cyclist off his bike. Picture: Met Police

Anyone who witnessed the incident, who recognises the man shown in the CCTV or has information that may assist police is asked to call Central East CID via 101 quoting CAD reference 3718/10MAR19.

Officers also want to hear from anyone who may have been threatened or assaulted by this suspect in and around Hackney.

