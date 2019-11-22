Exclusive

Extinction Rebellion to set off fire alarms and air raid sirens for "12 days of crisis"

Extinction Rebellion have a new plan in the run-up to the election. Picture: PA

Extinction Rebellion plans to 'set off alarms' in public buildings, kick-starting "12 days of crisis" in the run up to December's General Election, according to plans seen by LBC.

In group chats, the climate change campaigners also discuss plans to buy air raid sirens, setting them off early in the morning inside locked boxes.

They also plan to raise flags on town halls, council buildings and other landmarks on 1st December "with or without permission".

In the messages on Telegram, seen by LBC, organisers revealed: "For max disruption, you could set the siren off and then leave it in some locked box or container. Would be good in prominent places like outside Parliament, Downing St etc.

"Give Boris and early wake up alarm."

Another added that it could be a locked box, glued to the road to make it more difficult to remove.

One activist introduced the idea of playing air raid sirens outside Downing Street. Picture: Telegram

The organisers reveal the "12 days of crisis" plan. Picture: Telegram

Another activist raised the option of setting off fire alarms in office buildings. He said: "Could setting off fire alarms in certain buildings perhaps be made part of this action? Enter building, eg. a bank or govt office and set off the fire alarm.

"Employees file out and they get to hear climate emergency speeches from XR people with megaphones."

The plan to set off fire alarms in office buildings. Picture: Telegram

Not everyone was behind the plan. One activist warned the sirens could backfire by scaring the public.

He said: "I really like the idea of raising the flag and raising the alarm, but I worry that literally setting off air raid sirens will scare loads and loads of people and might do more harm than good.

"I know for sure that if I was in town and heard an air raid siren go off, that I would run for cover."

Not everyone is behind the idea, with one man saying the action would scare people. Picture: Telegram

But other campaigners shrugged off the concerns, saying: "I know what you mean, but I mean, the planet is dying - that is f****** scary!"

One reason the activists may be concerned about a backlash was the negative response they got after disrupting commuters travelling to work during their previous campaign in October.

In the chats, there is also talk of hiring town criers to increase the noise.

There is one snag - the 1st December is a Sunday, so targeting banks and offices may not have the impact they were hoping for.

An Extinction Rebellion spokesperson stressed that no actions have been finalised yet.