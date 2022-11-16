Hunt for man who flashed and masturbated at a victim on a London train

CCTV images of a man who exposed himself to victim on a London train. Picture: British Transport Police

By James Liddell

Police are hunting a man who flashed and masturbated while looking at a passenger on a London train

Officers have released CCTV images of a man they'd like to speak to in connection with the incident.

At just before 9pm on July 18, the perpetrator walked down the train’s aisle and sat on a seat near the victim.

He then flashed himself and masturbated while the victim who then got up and moved away from the man.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation. The man was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with 'Norway' written across it.

He also appeared to be wearing light blue jean shorts and carrying a black backpack.

Police have asked that anyone who recognises the man from the CCTV images to get in touch.

If you recognise him or have any information, contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 619 of July 18. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.