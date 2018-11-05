London Crime: Extra Police Deployed After Four Murders In Five Days

Hundreds of additional police officers are to be deployed on the streets of London following a recent spate of murders, the Met Police says.

Four people people have been fatally stabbed in the capital over the last week.

On Sunday, a 22-year-old man was stabbed to death in broad daylight in Anerley, south London.

It takes London’s murder toll up to 118 since the start of January.

Metropolitan Police Commander Stuart Cundy, told LBC the force had been braced for a spike violence in the week between Halloween and Bonfire Night.

Picture: PA

“We are doing everything we can to tackle those levels of violence,” he told Nick Ferrari.

“Today we have hundreds more police officers on duty, that’s visible police officers in every borough in London.

“Unfortunately, we always anticipate this will be one of our busiest weeks of the year.”

He added: “We as the police alone cannot tackle these level of violence, if anyone has any concerns about people carrying knives please contact us.”

Stuart Cundy spoke to LBC on Monday. Picture: PA

London's recent murder victims:

Malcolm Mide-Madariola, 17, was stabbed on Friday outside Clapham South tube station in south London, close to where he studied.

On Thursday, Jay Hughes was killed in Bellingham, south east London, suffering a stab wound to the heart.

On Halloween, 38-year-old Rocky Djelal was stabbed near a park at about lunchtime in Rotherhithe, and died of his injuries.

On Sunday, a man believed to be 22 years old was stabbed in Anerley, south London.