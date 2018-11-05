London Crime: Extra Police Deployed After Four Murders In Five Days

5 November 2018, 13:49

Hundreds of additional police officers are to be deployed on the streets of London following a recent spate of murders, the Met Police says.

Four people people have been fatally stabbed in the capital over the last week.

On Sunday, a 22-year-old man was stabbed to death in broad daylight in Anerley, south London.

It takes London’s murder toll up to 118 since the start of January.

Metropolitan Police Commander Stuart Cundy, told LBC the force had been braced for a spike violence in the week between Halloween and Bonfire Night.

Scotland Yard
Picture: PA

“We are doing everything we can to tackle those levels of violence,” he told Nick Ferrari.

“Today we have hundreds more police officers on duty, that’s visible police officers in every borough in London.

“Unfortunately, we always anticipate this will be one of our busiest weeks of the year.”

He added: “We as the police alone cannot tackle these level of violence, if anyone has any concerns about people carrying knives please contact us.”

Stuart Cundy spoke to LBC on Monday
Stuart Cundy spoke to LBC on Monday. Picture: PA

London's recent murder victims:

Malcolm Mide-Madariola, 17, was stabbed on Friday outside Clapham South tube station in south London, close to where he studied.

On Thursday, Jay Hughes was killed in Bellingham, south east London, suffering a stab wound to the heart.

On Halloween, 38-year-old Rocky Djelal was stabbed near a park at about lunchtime in Rotherhithe, and died of his injuries.

On Sunday, a man believed to be 22 years old was stabbed in Anerley, south London.

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

The sickening video is being circulated on social media

People Burn Grenfell Tower Effigy At Bonfire Party In Sickening Video

6 mins ago

West London

Scotland Yard

London Crime: Extra Police Deployed After Four Murders In Five Days

1 hour ago

A hooded man throws a lit firework into a stranger's car

Thug Throws Lit Firework Into Stranger's Car In London

4 hours ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Donald Trump outside the Capitol Building

The US Midterms 2018: Everything You Need To Know About Trump's Key Election Test

5 hours ago

Clocks go back at 2am on Sunday 28th October

Clock Change 2018: What Effect Does Time Adjustment Have On Your Body?

9 days ago

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

How London's Skyline Looks In The Snow

How Britain's Best-Loved Landmarks Look In The Snow

CES 2016, Las Vegas

The 10 New Gadgets That Will Change Your Life In 2017

Fidel Castro

Celebrities Who Have Died In 2016