London Mayor Sadiq Khan Off For Two Weeks On Jury Service

28 September 2018, 12:19 | Updated: 28 September 2018, 12:33

Sadiq Khan
Sadiq Khan. Picture: PA

Sadiq Khan is to take two weeks away from being Mayor of London... because he's been selected for jury service.

Mr Khan said: "From Monday, I'll be fulfilling my civic duty as a juror, having been selected for jury service.

"Jurors have a vital role in our legal system, and it's important that everyone eligible plays their part.

"Jury service depends on people from all backgrounds giving up their time, and when a jury reaches a verdict, it is not only making a decision that affects the defendant, but also one that impacts upon the victim and the communities in which they live.

"Although I'll be on duty from Monday, I've made arrangements to stay in contact with City Hall and my team of Deputy Mayors throughout, and will work as usual in the evenings and on any days where I am not required for jury service."

Mr Khan has already deferred service once because of his role as Mayor.

LBC's Political Editor Theo Usherwood reports: "Sources tell LBC if something awful happened, Sadiq would return to duties as mayor. That’s fine if nobody else on the jury has already dropped out.

"But if two or three jury members have, it could bring about the early end of a trial. And cost the tax-payer lots of money."

