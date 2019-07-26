Exclusive

Met Police Use Graffiti Artist To Paint "Creative" Murals In New Custody Suite

26 July 2019, 08:39 | Updated: 26 July 2019, 15:11

The Met Police have come under fire for using an "art vigilante" to create a series of murals for its new custody suite.

The refurbished area in Charing Cross Police Station in which they hold people they have arrested now has art painted on the walls by artist Nathan Bowen.

Mr Bowen describes himself as an "art vigilante" and "artistic gangster". His signature "demons" can be seen on empty walls across London.

Art stating "be creative" on the walls of the new custody suite in Charing Cross
Art stating "be creative" on the walls of the new custody suite in Charing Cross. Picture: LBC

In an exclusive video obtained by LBC, one officer can be heard saying: "This is so stupid. It's everywhere. Every single wall in the new custody suite has this nonsense on it.

"Every criminal is going to rip us apart for this, unbelievable.

"And I bet we paid this guy. We've got no money as it is."

The London Eye shown in another of Nathan Bowen's murals for the Met Police
The London Eye shown in another of Nathan Bowen's murals for the Met Police. Picture: LBC

The images show a series of modern pictures on the walls based on iconic London images, including a Buckingham Palace guardsman and the London Eye.

One image shows a stylised police officer with the slogan "be creative", while another says "stay out of trouble".

A Met Police spokesperson said: "As part of the refurbishment of Charing Cross police station, artist Nathan Bowen was asked to paint a series of murals in the custody suite.

"The project was commissioned by Met Detention.The art was completed in two days in July 2019, with the help of local schoolchildren.

"The total cost of the project was around £3,150, which covered materials and other expenses.Charing Cross custody suite is currently closed; it is due to open in mid August."

