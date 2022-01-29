Mother 'worried sick' about son, 14, missing from north London

29 January 2022, 19:21

Fourteen-year-old Kameron Parchment has been missing since Tuesday evening
Fourteen-year-old Kameron Parchment has been missing since Tuesday evening. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Daisy Stephens

A mother says she is "absolutely worried sick" for her missing teenage son, who was last seen days ago in north London.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kameron Parchment, 14, from Barnet, has been missing since around 5pm on Tuesday when his friend saw him on the 134 bus heading towards North Finchley.

In a statement issued by the Metropolitan Police on Saturday, his mother, who was not named, said: "I am absolutely worried sick about Kameron.

"It is really out of character for him.

"All I want is for him to contact me, just so I know he is alright."

She then appealed directly to her son to get in touch if he is reading the message.

"We all love you very much, we just want to know you're safe," she said.

Read more: Cost of living crisis: Soaring energy bills to 'rise to £1,900 from April'

Read more: Tory MP: Sue Gray's partygate report '100%' should be published in full, despite Met pleas

The Metropolitan Police said that despite appeals on social media, Kameron has still not been found.

The teenager is said to have some knowledge of the Hornsey and Wood Green areas, the force added.

He also may have been in the Friern Barnet and Finchley areas.

Detective Inspector Jon Moseling, of the North West Command Unit - which covers Barnet - said: "Kameron has been missing for a significant period of time and the longer this goes on, the more concerning it is.

"I would appeal to anyone who has information about Kameron's whereabouts to get in touch immediately.

"At the heart of this is a young boy whose family are in shock about him going missing - if you can help us find their son and brother, please don't hesitate to get in touch."

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 and quote CAD 5391/26JAN or dial 999 in an emergency or to report an immediate sighting of Kameron.

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

Homayon Ahmadi, 33, pleaded guilty to raping a woman in Croydon.

'Predatory' private cab driver raped passenger and sexually assaulted two women in London

5 hours ago

A retired Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape

Retired Met Police officer charged with rape after incident in 2004

1 day ago

The shooting was captured on video

Shocking police video shows moment man was shot twice in busy Soho street

2 days ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate

2 months ago

People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?

2 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tom Tugendhat has said he would stand if there was a Tory leadership contest

First Tory MP confirms he would run to replace Boris if PM quits over partygate scandal
Woman killed and thousands of homes without power as Storm Malik batters UK

Two people including boy, 9, killed and thousands without power as Storm Malik batters UK

Weather

A man and a teenager died in Doncaster town centre, with police launching a murder probe.

Doncaster: Two dead and one injured as teen arrested over triple knife attack
Joni Mitchell (left) has joined Neil Young (right) in demanding Spotify remove her music amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the streaming service's promotion of Joe Rogan 's anti-vaccine views in his podcast.

Joni Mitchell joins Neil Young in demanding Spotify remove her music over anti-vax content
Energy bills could go up to £1,900 from April.

Cost of living crisis: Soaring energy bills to 'rise to £1,900 from April'
Martina Madarova, 41, admitted killing Alijah Thomas at the family home in Ealing.

'Mummy, you're killing me': Tragic final words of girl, 5, strangled to death
Boris Johnson and Vladimir Putin will speak over the phone this weekend.

Boris to call Putin and visit Eastern Europe to 'ramp up deterrence' amid Ukraine crisis
New Highway Code changes have come into force.

Highway Code overhaul arrives to cause 'confusion, conflict and danger on roads'

Traffic & Travel

'I hope Sue Gray's listening': David Lammy gives advice to partygate investigator amid delay

'I hope Sue Gray is listening': David Lammy gives advice to partygate investigator amid delay
PM treated 'differently' by Met over partygate inquiry, says barrister Jolyon Maugham

PM treated 'differently' by Met over partygate inquiry, says barrister Jolyon Maugham