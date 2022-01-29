Tory MP: Sue Gray's partygate report '100%' should be published in full, despite Met pleas

By Seán Hickey

The idea that some of Sue Gray's report will be redacted due to the Met investigation into partygate is 'simply wrong', the Defence Select Committee chair tells LBC.

Tobias Ellwood MP joined Iain Dale as the crisis on the Ukrainian border reaches breaking point. The Defence Select Committee chair was asked about partygate, following the Met's decision to investigate alleged Covid rule-breaking at Number 10.

Ms Gray was set to publish the findings of her investigation this week, but Met Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick announced a police investigation which put the report on ice as uncertainty swirled.

"Do you think Sue Gray should publish her report and ignore the Metropolitan Police are saying?" Iain asked. "A hundred percent", Mr Ellwood declared.

"The idea that we've been waiting so long" for the report indicates that there should be no further delays, he argued, adding that "every single MP has been waiting for the Sue Gray report to land" in order to "better understand what went on and begin the process of rebuilding the trust with the British people."

"To hear that parts of it might be redacted or somehow interfered with he police report is simply wrong."

Mr Ellwood argued that the release of the full report is fundamental to maintain trust in the government.

"What the nation wants to see is what's going on in Number 10 [and] the culture of change that needs to come into effect.

"That can only happen if we see the Sue Gray report in full."