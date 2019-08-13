Camden Stabbing: 16-Year-Old Killed Near Regent's Park

13 August 2019, 07:44 | Updated: 13 August 2019, 07:46

A teenager has died after being stabbed near Regents Park in London.

The victim died at the scene of the attack in Munster Square, Camden, last night.

A Met Police statement read: "Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and the male – who is 16-years-old – was pronounced dead at the scene.

"A crime scene remains in place. No arrests; enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing."

Camden stabbing: The crime scene at Munster Square
Camden stabbing: The crime scene at Munster Square. Picture: LBC

A neighbour who has lived on the estate for his entire life told LBC: "To be honest, it's London isn't it? You're not that shocked.

"It's very close to home, but it's just what happens in central London."

He revealed there were regular gangs of youngsters that hung around the estate selling drugs, adding: "They're just hanging around with nothing to do."

LBC's Rachael Venables reported: "A number of teenagers turned up at the crime scene this morning, many of the crying and consoling themselves.

"It appears that the victim was one of their friends."

