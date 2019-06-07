Gay Couple Beaten For Refusing To Kiss To Entertain Men On A Bus In Camden

7 June 2019, 10:51 | Updated: 7 June 2019, 11:10

A gay couple were beaten on a bus in Camden
A gay couple were beaten on a bus in Camden. Picture: Facebook / Melania Geymonat

A flight attendant and her girlfriend were left covered in blood after a homophobic attack on a bus in Camden.

Melania Geymonat was left with a suspected broken nose while girlfriend Chris was also beaten up.

Ms Geymonat, a Uruguayan who lives in Bishop’s Stortford, said they were sat at the front on the top deck when a gang of young men saw they were a couple and started to demand they kiss while making crude sexual gestures.

Writing on Facebook, she said: "They kept on harassing us, throwing us coins and becoming more enthusiastic about it.

"The next thing I know is that Chris is in the middle of the bus fighting with them. On an impulse, I went over there only to find her face bleeding and three of them beating her up. The next thing I know is I'm being punched.

"I got dizzy at the sight of my blood and fell back. I don't remember whether or not I lost consciousness. Suddenly the bus had stopped, the police were there and I was bleeding all over."

She labelled the attack as “chauvinist, misogynistic and homophobic violence”.

A phone and bag were stolen during the assault and both women were taken to hospital for treatment to facial injuries.

A Met Police appeal asked for witnesses: "Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD737/30May. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

