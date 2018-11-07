98-Year-Old Man Fighting For Life After Being Attacked In His North London Home

Evesham Road, Enfield, where the attack took place. Picture: Google Street View

A 98-year-old man was left fighting for his life after being attacked and robbed in his own home in Enfield, north London.

The elderly man sustained a head injury and severe bruising to his body following the attack on Monday or Tuesday [5th or 6th November] in Evesham Road in New Southgate.

He has been taken to an east London hospital, where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

A number of the man's items had been taken from his house, including a Toshiba TV.

Detective Inspector Paul Ridley said: “This was a brutal and senseless attack on a vulnerable pensioner in his own home. The level of violence used was completely excessive.

"From our inquiries we have established that the victim was spoken to by a family member on the telephone on Monday, 5 November at 2pm and had not raised any concerns. We are therefore confident, the attack has taken place in the 20-hour window between then, possible Bonfire Night, to when he was discovered.

"I would urge any members of the public that may have seen any persons acting suspiciously in the vicinity of Evesham Road, Enfield, N11 to come forward to my investigation team as a priority.

"I can reassure residents that patrols have been stepped up in the area and extensive efforts are being made to identify and apprehend the persons responsible.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact Enfield CID via 101 quoting CAD 2140/6Nov, or by tweeting @MetCC under Operation Name ‘Burrow’