Can you name them? Police crack down on sexual assaults on buses

Police want to identify these men over a series of sexual assaults on buses. Picture: Met Police

Police investigating a series of sexual assaults on London buses are asking for help to identify six men.

In a bid to make the bus network safer, officers have released pictures of six men they wish to speak to about sexual assaults on board.

Detective Inspector Cindy Yau said: “These despicable acts are unacceptable, and will not be tolerated and we will continue to do all we can to make bus routes safe for those travelling.“If you recognise any of these men, please call police on 101.”

Can you identify Person A? Picture: Met Police

Person A

Police are seeking to identify this man in relation to a case of sexual assault on the 141 bus at Arcadian Gardens, N22 on Wednesday 11th March at 10:50. The bus was heading south towards Wood Green Tube Station when the offence happened.

Can you identify Person B? Picture: Met Police

Person B

Officers want to speak with this man in connection with a case of sexual touching on board a 492 bus on Tuesday 4th February between 9:30 and 9:45am. The bus was running by the Crayford Road stop when the incident happened.

Can you identify Person C? Picture: Met Police

Person C

Police are seeking to identify and speak with this man in connection with a case of sexual touching on board a 230 bus on Friday 28th February at 3:30pm. The bus was running between Walthamstow and Wood Green. The man alighted the bus at the Hazelwood Road stop on Blackhorse Road.

Can you identify Person D? Picture: Met Police

Person D

Police want to identify and speak with this man in connection with a case of sexual touching on Thursday 4th July 2019 at approximately 10:30pm. The incident took place on board a 48 bus between London Bridge and Clapton shortly before the Mare Street stop.

Can you identify Person E? Picture: Met Police

Person E

Police are seeking to identify and speak with this man in connection with three separate incidents of indecent exposure:

On Tuesday 28th January at 7:45pm, a man was seen at bus stop H on Victoria Road touching himself inappropriately.

On Tuesday 4th February between 10:15 and 10:45 hours, a man was seen touching himself inappropriately at bus stop G, Victoria Street.

On Sunday 16th February at approximately 4:05pm, a man was seen exposing himself by St Anne’s Court, Soho.

Can you identify Person F? Picture: Met Police

Person F

Police are seeking to identify and speak with this man in relation to a case of exposure on Monday 1st June at approximately 10am. The offence took place at a bus stop near to the Sainsbury’s Supermarket, Northumberland Park.

Siwan Hayward, Director of Policing for Transport for London, said: “No one should experience sexual assault on our transport network. We are appalled to learn of these incidents on London’s buses and are working closely with police to ensure these offenders are caught and brought to justice as soon as possible.

“We’d like to reassure our passengers that there is an extensive network of CCTV cameras operating across London’s transport network and all reports of sexual assault are taken extremely seriously and fully investigated. We’d urge anyone who recognises these men or has information about the assaults to please report it to the police."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or tweet @MetCC. To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers_uk.org.