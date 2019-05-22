Police Hunt Man Who Knocked 80-Year-Old Unconscious In South-East London

Police have appealed for help to find the man who knocked an 80-year-old unconscious in a "nonsensical attack" in south-east London.

The 80-year-old man was walking with his wife along Parish Lane in Penge when he was shoved to the ground and left with multiple injuries, including a broken wrist, nose and cheekbone.

The Met Police said the couple had almost been hit by a silver car as they crossed the road at about 7.50pm on 21st April.

Police are appealing for help after an elderly man was knocked unconscious in an assault in Penge. Picture: Met Police

Detective Constable Luke Thomson said: "The victim has suffered horrific injuries as a result of a nonsensical attack, which could have cost him his life.

"There is no place in society for unlawful and aggressive acts such as this."

The man is described as white, aged around 40, about 5ft 10ins to 6ft tall and of large build with a bald or shaved head. He was wearing a light blue T-shirt and dark blue shorts.

There was also a female passenger in the car.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 and quote CAD 6355/21APR, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.