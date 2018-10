Cyclist Narrowly Escapes Being Crushed By Falling Tree

A cyclist narrowly avoided being crushed by a falling tree in a remarkable incident caught on camera.

The person on the bike had to duck for cover as the large tree crashed to the ground.

It was being worked on by tree surgeons seconds before.

Lewisham Council says it is “deeply concerned” by the incident, which took place on 4 October.

The authority says it is now investigating.