The Most Congested Roads In The UK Revealed

The North Circular: The UK's most congested road. Picture: Google Street View

Road congestion cost the UK economy almost £8billion last year - with the average driver wasting 61 hours per year.

Transport data firm Inrix calculated that the average road user in London lost up to £1,600 due to being stuck in traffic.

The worst traffic corridor is said to be the North Circular from the Chiswick Roundabout to Hanger Lane, while five of the top 10 are in the capital.

The UK's Most Congested Roads

1. London: A406 North Circular Rd - Chiswick Roundabout to Hangar Lane

2. London: A23 Brixton Rd - Kennington to Thornton Rd

3. London: Kingsway/Strand/Cannon St - Russell Square to Monument

4. Leeds: Leeds Rd/Saltaire Rd - Harrogate Rd to Bradford Rd

5. Birmingham: A34 Stratford Rd - Highfield Rd to Highgate Middleway

6. London: A406 North Circular Rd - East Finchley to Edmonton

7. London: A1203 The Highway - Canary Wharf to Tower of London

8. Birmingham: A34 Stratford Rd - Highgate Middleway to Highfield Rd

9. Leeds: Huddersfield Rd/Leeds Rd - Dewsbury to Huddersfield

10. Manchester: Bury New Rd - Higher Broughton to M60 (Outer Ring Rd)

The A23 Brixton Road in Kennington. Picture: Google Street View

Inrix transportation analyst Trevor Reed said: "Congestion costs Brits billions of pounds each year.

"Unaddressed, it will continue to have serious consequences for national and local economies, businesses and citizens in the years to come.

"In order to avoid traffic congestion becoming a further drain on our economy, it is increasingly obvious that authorities need to adapt.

"With the help of new and innovative intelligent transportation solutions, we can begin to tackle the mobility issues we face today."