Uber Drivers To Sue Sadiq Khan Over Having To Pay Congestion Charge

Minicabs will have to pay the Congestion Charge. Picture: PA

Legal action is being prepared against the Mayor of London over plans to make minicabs pay the congestion charge from next month.

The Independent Workers Union of Great Britain is arguing it indirectly discriminates against drivers because they're mainly from black and ethnic minority backgrounds.

They have issued a "pre-action letter" giving Mayor Sadiq Khan until 6th March to reverse the policy before the union launches a judicial review in the High Court.

Yaseen Aslam from the IWGB said: "We hope the mayor sees sense and scraps this policy that promises to push thousands of drivers into deeper poverty."

Sadiq Khan. Picture: PA

The Mayor's office says the charge is needed to tackle the impact of private hire vehicles on congestion and air pollution.

A spokesman said: "The number of private hire vehicles entering the congestion charge zone has shot up from 4,000 a day in 2003 when it first came into operation to more than 18,000 now.

"Sadiq simply isn't prepared to ignore the damaging impact this has on congestion and increasing air pollution.

"Congestion has a crippling impact on businesses across the capital.

"At the same time, our toxic air in London is a major public health crisis that is stunting the lung development of our children, leading to thousands of premature deaths and increases the risk of asthma and dementia.

"Most other motorists, from private cars to small business owners, are liable for the congestion charge.

"Removing the congestion charge exemption for private hire vehicles is a key part of our plans to both reduce congestion and to protect Londoners from harmful emissions from polluting vehicles."