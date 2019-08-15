WATCH: Air Stewardess Threatens Family With Fine If They "Can't Control Their Child"

The EasyJet employee told the family they would be fined £100 if their child continued to stand on his seat.

A flight attendant on an EasyJet flight from France to London has been filmed telling a family to "control their child" or risk being fined.

The incident was recorded by a fellow passenger, who posted the video on her Instagram.

The post has now been viewed more than 145,000 times.

Luissa Zissman, who was a contestant on The Apprentice, shared a video of the EasyJet employee telling the family to get their child to sit down.

It is understood he had been standing on his seat with no shoes on when the stewardess threatened the family with a £100 fine.

It was stated the fine would be a "cleaning fee".

The incident happened on an EasyJet flight from France to England. Picture: PA

Luissa Zissman called the employee "intimidating" and commented on Instagram, "The first thing she said which I sadly didn't get on camera was 'IF YOU CAN'T CONTROL YOUR CHILD AND STOP HIM STANDING ON THE SEAT I WILL FINE YOU £100 FOR CLEANING' the little boy didn't even have shoes on!"

"If she said that to me I would have got £100 and stuck it in her big gob. Travelling with children is so stressful, all the bollocks about safety was a load of crap so she could attempt to justify her disgusting power trip."

"Give someone an orange uniform and BAM."

"For the record the seatbelt sign was NOT on, this family were not English & their English was limited. It was totally out of order intimidating behaviour. The little boy was about 2 and standing on the seat facing backwards to see his family in the row behind."

EasyJet responded, "it is clear from the video the crew member is concerned for the safety of the child so requested that they either stand on the floor or sit on the seat. We don't charge customers for cleaning."

"We are sorry if the manner in which the crew member explained this caused offence."The safety of our passengers and crew is our highest priority."