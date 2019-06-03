Southall Mosque Attack: Worshippers Detain Man Armed With Hammer

The Darussalam Cultural Centre mosque. Picture: Google Street View

A man has been detained by worshippers at a mosque in west London following reports of an attempted hammer attack.

Police were called to Darussalam Cultural Centre mosque on Hayes Road in Southall at around 4.30 this morning - and the 38-year-old was held on suspicion of attempted GBH.

The incident is not being treated as terror-related and no-one was injured.

A Met Police statement read: "A 38-year-old man is reported to have attempted to attack people. He was detained by worshippers prior to police arrival.

"He has subsequently been arrested on suspicion of attempted GBH and is in custody at a west London police station.

"It is believed the man may have been involved in a dispute with people who he believed to have been attendees from the mosque the previous day."