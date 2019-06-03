Southall Mosque Attack: Worshippers Detain Man Armed With Hammer

3 June 2019, 08:50

The Darussalam Cultural Centre mosque
The Darussalam Cultural Centre mosque. Picture: Google Street View

A man has been detained by worshippers at a mosque in west London following reports of an attempted hammer attack.

Police were called to Darussalam Cultural Centre mosque on Hayes Road in Southall at around 4.30 this morning - and the 38-year-old was held on suspicion of attempted GBH.

The incident is not being treated as terror-related and no-one was injured.

A Met Police statement read: "A 38-year-old man is reported to have attempted to attack people. He was detained by worshippers prior to police arrival.

"He has subsequently been arrested on suspicion of attempted GBH and is in custody at a west London police station.

"It is believed the man may have been involved in a dispute with people who he believed to have been attendees from the mosque the previous day."

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

Champions League winners Liverpool prepare for home parade

23 hours ago

Concern over mosque safety: British Muslims call for increase to govt security grant

1 day ago

The shocking moment a security guard kicks a homeless person in Westminster

Horrifying Moment Homeless Man Gets Kicked By Pub Security Guard In Westminster

1 day ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

President Trump faces the press ahead of his UK trip

Trump UK Visit: What Is The US President's Schedule And How Long Is He Here?

3 hours ago

The Conservative leadership candidates: Raab, Leadsom, Johnson, Mordaunt and Gove

Who Will Replace Theresa May? The Tory Leadership Candidates To Be Next PM

1 day ago

LBC Latest

Nick Ferrari spoke to Rory Stewart

Tory Leadership Hopeful Rory Stewart Names The Person He Thinks Can Solve Brexit Deadlock

Tory leadership contest: James Brokenshire urges no-hope candidates to pull out of race

Donald Trump labels Sadiq Khan 'a stone cold loser' before landing in UK
Rory Stewart is in the LBC studio

Tory Leadership Hopeful Rory Stewart Grilled By Listeners: Watch In Full

EU firms 'abandoning' UK orders over Brexit uncertainty

Trump UK state visit: The Queen 'more than ready' for her controversial guest