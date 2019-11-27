Police hunt paedophile who broke into west London house and sexually assaulted young boy

The man police wish to speak to about the incident in Ickenham. Picture: Met Police

Police have launched a manhunt after a man snuck into a child’s bedroom and sexually assaulted him.

A CCTV image has been issued after the intruder, who did not force entry to the home, assaulted the boy at the home on The Greenway in Ickenham, west London.

The suspect then fled the scene shortly after midnight on Saturday after the child told the man that he would phone the police, detectives said.

The suspect is described as white, of slim build with short hair and a beard. He was wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt.

The boy, whose age has not been given to protect his identity, is being supported by specially trained officers.

No arrests have been made and inquiries continue.

Detective Constable Claire Field, from the West Area Command Unit's Safeguarding team, said: "This matter has clearly caused a great deal of anguish to the boy's family.

"Police are very concerned and we are carrying out an extensive and well-resourced investigation.

"We are appealing for the public's help to identify a man who was seen running from the area shortly after the assault. It is vital that we speak to him to establish why he was in the vicinity.

"Whilst incidents such as this are thankfully very rare, I would encourage people to ensure that their homes are kept secure at all times and to report anyone acting suspiciously."

Anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV image, or who was in the area at the time, is asked to call police on 101 or contact them via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 145/23NOV.