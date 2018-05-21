Grenfell Tower Inquiry Hears Heartbreaking Tributes To Victims

A silent march for Grenfell Tower. Picture: PA

This is the heartbreaking testimony heard on the first day of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.

The inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire has started with 72 seconds of silence to remember those who died in the disaster last June.

Then, the families began to pay tribute to the victims.

LBC's Senior Reporter Matthew Thompson was there. Here are the most touching tributes from the Inquiry.

Pictures of the several victims whose loves ones have chosen to maintain their silence are now put up on the big screens. Sombre, poignant silence in the room. #GrenfellInquiry — Matthew Thompson (@mattuthompson) May 21, 2018

Marcio and Andreia Gomes (centre). Picture: Getty

Marcio and Andreia Gomes, the parents of Logan, the fire’s youngest victim take the stage now.



“Twinkle twinkle little star, do you know how loved you are” which was written on his nursery wall, appears on the screens behind them. #GrenfellInquiry — Matthew Thompson (@mattuthompson) May 21, 2018

“You never know what you’re made of until you’re broken. And my wife is made of the hardest stuff I know,” says Marcio Gomes through tears as he holds his wife Andreia on stage.



Heartbreaking. #GrenfellInquiry — Matthew Thompson (@mattuthompson) May 21, 2018

There is scarcely a dry eye in the room after that testimony. Searingly honest. The boundless love of a father for a little boy who didn’t get the chance to live. #GrenfellInquiry — Matthew Thompson (@mattuthompson) May 21, 2018

All the family have left of Denis Murphy is a handful of recovered coins. Which they say is appropriate, because he would always spare what little he had. #GrenfellInquiry — Matthew Thompson (@mattuthompson) May 21, 2018

Yet another gut-wrenching testimony from the brother of Mohamed Amied Neda. Read by his lawyer. “My brother. My best friend. My role model” #GrenfellInquiry — Matthew Thompson (@mattuthompson) May 21, 2018

The family of Mary Mendy and her daughter Khadija Saye, a promising artist, who both died that night in Grenfell, take to the stage.



“There are no words to describe the emptiness left in our hearts”#GrenfellInquiry #GrenfellTower — Matthew Thompson (@mattuthompson) May 21, 2018

The first day of the #GrenfellInquiry has now concluded. A truly eviscerating day hearing heartfelt commemoration of the victims, of those loved and lost.



A reminder that beyond all the politics and policy, Grenfell is at heart still a story of human tragedy. — Matthew Thompson (@mattuthompson) May 21, 2018

The first phase of the proceedings will see relatives of the 72 people who died pay respects over the next fortnight.

More than 500 people are involved in the inquiry.