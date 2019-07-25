Boris Johnson's Routemaster Bus Is The HOTTEST Way To Travel In UK Heatwave

Boris Johnson's Routemaster is the hottest way to travel around London. Picture: LBC

The Routemaster bus, introduced by new Prime Minister Boris Johnson, is the hottest method of transport in London on the hottest day of the year.

The double decker bus reached temperatures of 39C when LBC's reporter Rachael Venables travelled on it earlier today.

That is 2.5 degrees hotter than the older double decker buses in London and 4.5 degrees hotter than any London Underground Line.

The Thomas Heatherwick-designed bus was introduced while Boris Johnson was mayor of London to replace Ken Livingstone's bendy buses.

Boris Johnson unveils the new Routemaster bus that he introduced to London. Picture: PA

On the Tube, the Central Line recorded the hottest temperature, which won't surprise any of its regular users. The mercury reached 34.5C.

The Victoria Line, Bakerloo Line and Piccadilly Line were next.

The coolest lines were the four lines featuring new trains with air conditioning - the Circle, Metropolitan, Hammersmith & City and District Lines.

How hot are the tube lines in London today? Picture: LBC

Britain may experience its hottest ever day today, with forecasters predicting temperatures of 39 degrees.

The current record is 38.5C (101.3F), which was seen in Faversham in August 2003