Conservative Leadership Race: This Is How 11 Candidates To Be PM Will Be Whittled Down

Nominations have opened in the Conservative leadership contest - this is what will happen when and how we'll end up with a new Prime Minister.

There are currently 11 candidates hoping to succeed Theresa May. They have until 5pm to prove they have the backing of at least eight Tory MPs. This is expected to whittle the field down to six or seven candidates.

The first round of voting will take place on Thursday. In each round, the candidate with the fewest MPs backing them will be eliminated from the competition.

The race to Downing Street has begun. Picture: PA

When will we get a new Prime Minister?

This is the timetable to get a new Prime Minister.

Monday 10th June 17.30: Announcement on which candidates have at least eight Tory MPs backing them.

Thursday 13th June 13.00: Results of first ballot. All candidates with fewer than 17 MPs will be eliminated.

Tuesday 18th June 18.00: Results of second ballot. All candidates with fewer than 33 MPs will be eliminated.

Wednesday 19th June 18.00: Results of third ballot. The candidate with the fewest backers will be eliminated.

Thursday 20th June 13.00: Results of fourth ballot. The candidate with the fewest backers will be eliminated.

Thursday 20th June 18.00: Results of fifth ballot. The candidate with the fewest backers will be eliminated.

If needed a further ballot will be held on Thursday night or Friday to whittle the candidates down to the final two candidates.

Once there are only two candidates remaining, 160,000 Conservative members will be asked to select which they wish to be their leader.

Saturday 22nd June: Conservative members start to vote.

Monday 22nd July: The winner of the leadership election will be announced.

The process of the winner moving into Downing Street and taking over as Prime Minister is expected to happen very quickly.

Theresa May leaves Downing Street - who will replace her? Picture: PA

Who are the candidates to be Prime Minister?

When nominations opened on Monday morning, there were 11 candidates standing to be the next Conservative leader.

They are:

Michael Gove

Sam Gyimah

Matt Hancock

Mark Harper

Jeremy Hunt

Sajid Javid

Boris Johnson

Andrea Leadsom

Esther McVey

Dominic Raab

Rory Stewart