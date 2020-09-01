Adele's Bantu knots: Is this cultural appropriation?

1 September 2020, 08:03

Adele posted this photo of her wearing Bantu knots in her hair
Adele posted this photo of her wearing Bantu knots in her hair. Picture: Adele/Instagram

Adele sparked controversy over the weekend after posting a picture of herself wearing a Jamaican flag bikini and her hair in Bantu knots.

The Tottenham- born popstar was accused of cultural appropriation over the hairstyle, which sees the hair twisted into small buns.

She posted the image - taken in her Beverly Hills back garden - to commemorate what would have been the weekend of Notting Hill Carnival, which was cancelled due to coronavirus.

Nick Ferrari asks, was this hairstyle and outfit cultural appropriation?

