Adele's Bantu knots: Is this cultural appropriation?
1 September 2020, 08:03
Adele sparked controversy over the weekend after posting a picture of herself wearing a Jamaican flag bikini and her hair in Bantu knots.
The Tottenham- born popstar was accused of cultural appropriation over the hairstyle, which sees the hair twisted into small buns.
She posted the image - taken in her Beverly Hills back garden - to commemorate what would have been the weekend of Notting Hill Carnival, which was cancelled due to coronavirus.
Nick Ferrari asks, was this hairstyle and outfit cultural appropriation?