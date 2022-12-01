History makers! All-female referee team take charge of Costa Rica vs Germany in World Cup first

1 December 2022, 18:22 | Updated: 1 December 2022, 19:08

Frenchwoman Stephanie Frappart is the on-field ref for the match, and will become the first woman to referee in a men's World Cup game.
Frenchwoman Stephanie Frappart is the on-field ref for the match, and becomes the first woman to referee in a men's World Cup game. . Picture: Getty

By Chris Samuel

An all-female refereeing team has taken charge of a men's game in a World Cup as Costa Rica face Germany in their Group E decider.

Frenchwoman Stephanie Frappart is the on-field ref for the match, and is the first woman to referee in a men's World Cup game.

She appeared as a fourth official for Mexico's 0-0 draw against Poland earlier in the tournament.

Ms Frappart became the first woman to officiate men's Ligue 1 and Champions League matches, and reffed a World Cup qualification game between the Netherlands and Latvia in 2021.

Mexican Karen Diaz Medina and Brazilian Neuza Back are her assistant referees.

Read more: Boris Johnson confirms he will stand again as an MP at the next election

Read more: House prices see biggest drop for two years as growth slows sharply

Before the tournament, the trailblazing official said: "We know the pressure. But I think we will not change ourselves. Be calm, focused, concentrate, and don't think too much about the media and everything, just be focused on the field.

"It’s a strong sign from FIFA and the authorities to have women referees in that country."

Three female referees are on FIFA's 36-person roster for the World Cup finals, with Japan's Yoshimi Yamashita and Rwanda's Salima Mukansanga still waiting to referee at the tournament.

Following their appointments by FIFA, legendary ref Pierluigi Collina, who is now chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee, said: “We are very happy that with Stéphanie Frappart from France, Salima Mukansanga from Rwanda and Yoshimi Yamashita from Japan, as well as assistant referees Neuza Back from Brazil, Karen Díaz Medina from Mexico and Kathryn Nesbitt from the USA, we have been able to call up female match officials for the first time in the history of a FIFA World Cup.

"This concludes a long process that began several years ago with the deployment of female referees at FIFA men’s junior and senior tournaments.

Stephanie Frappart (L) and Mexican assistant referee Karen Diaz walk on the pitch ahead of tonight's match.
Stephanie Frappart (L) and Mexican assistant referee Karen Diaz walk on the pitch ahead of tonight's match. Picture: Getty

"In this way, we clearly emphasise that it is quality that counts for us and not gender. I would hope that in the future, the selection of elite women’s match officials for important men’s competitions will be perceived as something normal and no longer as sensational.

"They deserve to be at the World Cup because they constantly perform at a really high level, and that’s the important factor for us."

The game is a must-win for Germany, who need three points against Costa Rica at Al Bayt Stadium if they're to stand a chance of making it to the last 16.

The four-time winners have just one point in Group E, while Costa Rica and Japan have three apiece.

Spain are currently top of the group with four points.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Harry Maguire was mocked in Ghana

'The economic Harry Maguire': England star used in Ghanaian parliament debate to mock vice-president
Matt Hancock says ministers argued over a 'bonkers' plan to free thousands of prisoners

'Bonkers' plan to release thousands of prisoners during lockdown went round Government, Hancock claims
1

House prices see biggest drop for two years as growth slows sharply

William and Kate were smiling despite a backdrop of woes

Smiling Wills and Kate greet cheering US crowds despite Harry and Meghan's Netflix trailer and racism row
Joanne Shreeves is accused of hurling cement over the fence at her neighbour

Daughter of ex-Tottenham boss Peter Shreeves 'hurled wet cement at her neighbours 'during hate campaign
Matthew Hurst stamped on his dog Congo

Man who gave his dog 'worst beating ever seen' as punishment for going to the toilet inside walks free from court

World News

See more World News

Russia Ukraine War

Russian shelling cuts off power again in liberated city of Kherson

29 mins ago

Golf clubs

Golfer bit off man’s nose in argument over game – police

1 hour ago

Cyril Ramaphosa

More calls for South African president to quit over theft probe

1 hour ago

The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

21 days ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

1 month ago

Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

1 month ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit