Boris Johnson confirms he will stand again as an MP at the next election

Boris Johnson has announced that he will be standing again as an MP.

He informed his local Conservative Party of his decision before Monday’s deadline.

MPs are required to tell the party whether they wish to stand in the election, which will take place in 2024 unless it gets called earlier.

This means that Mr Johnson has kept the door open for any future leadership elections, should the position become available.

In October, his team said that he had passed the threshold of 100 nominations from MPs in the Conservative Party to replace leader Liz Truss.

Having returned from his family holidays days earlier than expected, Mr Johnson and Rishi Sunak were reportedly locked in late night talks over speculation they would come to a deal about a unified government.

But the meeting ended with no plans in place and Boris withdrew himself from the leadership race.

Mr Johnson has been the MP in Uxbridge and Ruislip since 2015 after being elected three times.

Before that he worked as the Mayor of London from 2008 and the MP for Henley from 2001.