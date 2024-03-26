Body found in search for missing Doncaster teacher Pam Johnson, police confirm

South Yorkshire Police confirm a body has been found. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

By Flaminia Luck

Police officers searching for missing 63-year-old woman from Doncaster have found a body.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

South Yorkshire Police said officers searching for teacher Pam, who also goes by the name Shirley, found the body on Monday 25 March.

While formal identification is yet to take place, officers believe it be that of Pam, the force said.

Her family have been informed and and are being supported by officers.

"Our thoughts are with Pam’s loved ones at this most difficult of times," the force added.

Police officers searching for missing 63-year-old Doncaster woman Pam, who also goes by the name Shirley, have today (Monday 25 March) sadly found a body.



Read more here ➡️ https://t.co/RcrieIWQ6o pic.twitter.com/gLLnXm8hhr — South Yorkshire Police (@syptweet) March 25, 2024

Ms Johnson was last seen at about 7pm on 14 March at a property in Winchester Avenue, Doncaster.

Last week, the force confirmed officers were conducting searches at nearby Sandall Beat Wood.

A Facebook page called Let’s help find Pam/Shirley Johnson was also set up.

On Monday, a post by her duaghter was made in the page which reads: "We appreciate all the efforts you have made in helping to find her and we cannot thank you all enough for the love you have all shown to us and especially my mum.

My mother would be completely overwhelmed with the amount of love and care that has been shown throughout the previous days running up to this horrible ending."

Read more: Man charged with murder after death of elderly woman

South Yorkshire Police also said: "We want to take this opportunity to thank the public who have been incredibly supportive in sharing our appeals about Pam’s disappearance, as well as handing out posters and carrying out their own searches,

"We also want to extend our thanks to partners including Doncaster Council, Mountain Rescue and Lowland Rescue, who have helped both spread the word and assisted with searches."