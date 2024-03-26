Man charged with murder after death of elderly woman

Emergency services were called to Fourth Avenue, in the Queen's Park area. Picture: Google Images

By Flaminia Luck

A man has been charged with murder following the death of an 80-year-old woman at a house in north west London.

Police were called at around 04.15am on Wednesday, 20 March, to an address in Fourth Avenue, in the Queen's Park area.

Ursula Uhlemann had been pronounced dead by the London Ambulance Service.

50-year-old Steven Clark was arrested and later charged. Officers believe the pair were known to each other.

Clark, 50, of Bravington Road, appeared in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday 22 March.

Clark appeared in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday. Picture: Google Images

Ursula’s family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A post-mortem examination gave provisional cause of death as compression to the neck, the Metropolitan Police said.

Clark will appear at the Central Criminal Court on Tuesday 26 March.

The force added detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are investigating.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the police.