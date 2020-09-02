Boris Johnson accused of fresh U-turn after refusing to meet Covid-19 victim's families

2 September 2020, 05:34

Boris Johnson has been branded "heartless" by campaigners
Boris Johnson has been branded "heartless" by campaigners. Picture: PA

Boris Johnson has been branded "heartless" by campaigners representing coronavirus victim's families after he refused to meet them.

The Prime Minister is now being accused of making another U-turn after initially saying "of course I will meet the bereaved" when questioned last week.

The Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group have been trying to secure a meeting with Mr Johnson, but yesterday shared a letter from him in which he "regrettably" declined to meet with the group.

The group are trying to secure a swift public inquiry into the Government's handling of the crisis.

"It's a U-turn followed by a U-turn," said campaign co-founder Jo Goodman, who lost her father Stuart to the virus.

"The Prime Minister has done a 360: dodging five letters, then agreeing on live TV to meet with us, and now quietly telling us he's too busy. It's heartless."

Mr Johnson, pictured with Chancellor Rishi Sunak, made his way back to work yesterday morning
Mr Johnson, pictured with Chancellor Rishi Sunak, made his way back to work yesterday morning. Picture: PA

Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran had earlier written to the Prime Minister saying she was "shocked" to learn that he had "refused" to meet the group - which says it represents 1,600 families.

On Wednesday, Mr Johnson told Sky News: "I am not aware of those letters but I will of course write back to every letter we get.

"Of course I will meet the bereaved."

Read more: 'More wretched Covid to come, but UK is getting back on its feet', says Boris Johnson

Read more: Education Secretary needs to give 'clarity' over postponing exams

But writing to Ms Goodman, the Prime Minister acknowledged "a letter will be of little comfort against the grief and heartbreak that families have suffered" as he declined a meeting.

"As much as I would wish to be able to offer my condolences in person to all those who have suffered loss, that is regrettably not possible and so I am unable to meet with you and members of Bereaved Families for Justice," he wrote.

Mr Johnson also said he understands the group have instructed solicitors who are in pre-action legal correspondence over an independent inquiry.

He said he will hold the inquiry "at the appropriate time" and urged all further correspondence to be dealt with by their respective legal teams.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: "The Prime Minister has responded to Bereaved Families For Justice to express his sincere condolences to all families who have sadly lost loved ones to this terrible disease.

"He remains committed to meeting with members of the public and families of key workers who have been bereaved as a result of Covid-19.

"The Prime Minister is resolute in his determination to beat this virus and prevent further families from suffering such dreadful loss."

Comments

Loading...

UK News

See more UK News

A large waistline or excess belly fat increases the risk from prostate cancer, study finds

4 hours ago

The new department will aim to tackle global famines and the coronavirus pandemic

Raab launches Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office

4 hours ago

The Kickstart scheme aims to help young people into the labour market

Government launches £2 billion Kickstart work programme

5 hours ago

World News

See more World News

Racial Injustice-California Protests

Black man’s fatal shooting sparks Los Angeles protest against police brutality

5 mins ago

Khmer Rouge prison chief Duch who oversaw mass killings, dies

1 hour ago

Former Khmer Rouge prison chief Kaing Guek Eav

Khmer Rouge war criminal Duch dies aged 77

2 hours ago

The News Explained

Critics have noted a number of missed targets and broken promises by the government

The government's U-turns: A full list

15 days ago

Professor Hal explains what we saw during the Beirut explosion

Professor Hal explains what happened during Beirut explosion

27 days ago

More than 70-thousand restaurants, cafes and pubs are offering half price meals from today - subsidised by the UK Government

Eat Out To Help Out: How do you take part in the 50% off scheme?

29 days ago