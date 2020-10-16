Live

Coronavirus UK LIVE: Boris Johnson to hold No10 briefing amid furious lockdown row

Boris Johnson will hold a No 10 briefing this afternoon. Picture: PA

By Ewan Somerville

Boris Johnson will hold a Downing Street press briefing this afternoon as a stand-off with northern leaders over local lockdown rules intensifies.

The Prime Minister will address the nation at 4pm as more than half of the UK population - including London - braces for fresh restrictions from midnight.

Pubs and bars will close in Lancashire as it becomes the second area to enter the Tier 3 "very high" category in the PM's three-tier lockdown system. Council leaders say they were "bullied and blackmailed" into the move.

Meanwhile, Manchester leaders are standing firm against Westminster's growing pressure for them to agree to Tier 3 curbs as cases spiral, with mayor Andy Burnham blasting Number 10 for treating northern England as a "sacrificial lamb".

The Government's scientific advisers and figures across the political spectrum are still calling for a "circuit-break" short lockdown, as Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford signalled he would follow Northern Ireland into an imminent shutdown.

Follow live updates below...