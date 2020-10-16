Live

Coronavirus UK LIVE: Boris Johnson to hold No10 briefing amid furious lockdown row

16 October 2020, 14:06 | Updated: 16 October 2020, 15:11

Boris Johnson will hold a No 10 briefing this afternoon
Boris Johnson will hold a No 10 briefing this afternoon. Picture: PA

By Ewan Somerville

Boris Johnson will hold a Downing Street press briefing this afternoon as a stand-off with northern leaders over local lockdown rules intensifies.

The Prime Minister will address the nation at 4pm as more than half of the UK population - including London - braces for fresh restrictions from midnight.

Pubs and bars will close in Lancashire as it becomes the second area to enter the Tier 3 "very high" category in the PM's three-tier lockdown system. Council leaders say they were "bullied and blackmailed" into the move.

Meanwhile, Manchester leaders are standing firm against Westminster's growing pressure for them to agree to Tier 3 curbs as cases spiral, with mayor Andy Burnham blasting Number 10 for treating northern England as a "sacrificial lamb".

The Government's scientific advisers and figures across the political spectrum are still calling for a "circuit-break" short lockdown, as Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford signalled he would follow Northern Ireland into an imminent shutdown.

Follow live updates below...

Happening Now

UK News

See more UK News

Mark Drakeford said a circuit breaker could be necessary

Wales could face 'short, sharp fire-breaker' lockdown within days

1 hour ago

Boris Johnson has said the UK should prepare for a no deal Brexit

Boris Johnson says UK should 'get ready' for no deal Brexit

3 hours ago

Lancashire has moved to the highest Covid alert level but Manchester is holding out

Manchester stands firm against Tier 3 as Lancashire heads into tougher Covid rules

4 hours ago

World News

See more World News

Pro-democracy demonstrators face water cannons as police try to clear the protest venue in Bangkok, Thailand (Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP)

Thailand’s prime minister refuses to quit in face of mass protests

31 mins ago

Senator Lindsey Graham hugs Senator Dianne Feinstein at the close of the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett (Samuel Corum/AP)

Democratic senator condemned by allies for hugging Republican rival

2 hours ago

Tourists shops are empty in a deserted street just outside the Sacre Coeur basilica in the Montmartre district of Paris (Lewis Joly/PA)

Curfew in French cities following surge in coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

The News Explained

Boris Johnson is to make a statement this afternoon

Coronavirus UK: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference today?

2 hours ago

London tier 2 restrictions will begin from Friday at midnight

When does London's tier two lockdown start and what are the new restrictions?

1 day ago

Some areas of the country are now facing different restrictions

What are the three teir lockdown restrictions and what areas are in them?

1 day ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London