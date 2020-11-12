Coronavirus UK: What time is the Downing Street press conference today?

Alok Sharma will be leading today's press conference. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

A Downing Street coronavirus press conference is being held today, this time not by Prime Minister Boris Johnson but but Business Secretary Alok Sharma.

Mr Sharma will be holding the conference, as Mr Johnson deals with the fall-out of one of his senior aides quitting.

However, sources have said Mr Sharma was always scheduled for this afternoon.

What time will the press conference be held?

Mr Sharma will hold a press conference at 5pm. It is not yet known if he will be joined by other experts.

Where can I watch and listen to it?

You will be able to watch it LIVE on LBC.co.uk this afternoon, and listen to it on air on LBC or LBC News.

Today's conference also comes as it was announced that Britain's economy expanded by 15.5% between July and September as it rebounded out of the recession caused by the spring coronavirus lockdown.

This marks the largest growth since records began in 1955 after Brits began spending again after the initial Covid-19 lockdown restrictions were eased.

But despite the good news, the Office for National Statistics has said GDP still remains below pre-Covid levels.

Jonathan Athow, deputy national statistician at the Office for National Statistics (ONS), said: "While all main sectors of the economy continued to recover, the rate of growth slowed again with the economy still remaining well below its pre-pandemic peak.

"The return of children to school boosted activity in the education sector.

"Housebuilding also continued to recover while business strengthened for lawyers and accountants after a poor August.

"However, pubs and restaurants saw less business after the 'eat out to help out' scheme ended, and accommodation saw less business after a successful summer."

Up to the 7 August, the pandemic has so far cost the UK £210 billion, leaving the government wondering what it can do to pay back the vast amounts.