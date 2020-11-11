Breaking News

Senior Johnson adviser Lee Cain resigns from Downing Street

11 November 2020, 21:22 | Updated: 11 November 2020, 21:31

Lee Cain has resigned from his role
Lee Cain has resigned from his role. Picture: Getty

By Maddie Goodfellow

Boris Johnson's director of communications, Lee Cain, has resigned from Downing Street.

Mr Cain said it was "an honour to be asked to serve as Chief of Staff."

His statement read: "After careful consideration I have this evening resigned as No10 director of Communications and will leave the post at the end of the year.

"It has been a privilege to work as an adviser for Mr Johnson for the last three years – being part of a team that helped him win the Tory leadership contest, secure the largest Conservative majority for three decades - and it was an honour to be asked to serve as the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff.

"I would like to thank all the team at No10 – including the many unsung and incredibly talented civil servants – for their hard work and support during the last 18 months.

"And most of all I would like to thank the Prime Minister for his loyalty and leadership. I have no doubt that under his Premiership the country will deliver on the promises made in the 2019 election campaign and build back better from the coronavirus pandemic."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Lee Cain was a "true ally and friend" and will be "much missed".

It is reported that he will be replaced by James Slack, currently No 10's chief spokesman.

More to follow...

