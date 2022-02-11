Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

There are several candidates that could take on the role. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Speculation has begun over who will replace Cressida Dick as Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, following her resignation. Here are some of the frontrunners for the job.

Ms Dick resigned from her role on Thursday evening, saying she felt "huge sadness" that Mayor of London Sadiq Khan no longer had confidence in her.

It came as the top cop was embroiled in yet another round of controversy after a report from the police watchdog found racism and misogyny in the Met.

She said she would remain in her role for a short period "while arrangements are made for a transition to a new Commissioner".

However, with no clear replacement lined up for the job, here is a look at some of the potential candidates that could be in the running.

Neil Basu is thought to be a frontrunner for the role. Picture: Alamy

Neil Basu

Former Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu - previously head of anti-terrorism operations in the force - is thought to be a frontrunner for the position.

The 54-year-old has worked for the Met throughout his whole career, having gradually risen through the ranks.

Mr Basu is popular among officers and is still widely seen as capable.

He is also the most senior police officer of Asian heritage and would be the first minority ethnic commissioner.

Steve House is currently Deputy Commissioner. Picture: Alamy

Sir Stephen House

Holding the position just below Ms Dick - Deputy Commissioner - Sir Stephen is a natural contender for the job.

The Scottish police officer has worked in several different forces and was appointed Chief Constable of Police Scotland in 2012.

However, during his tenure leading Police Scotland, he faced criticism for his use of armed patrols as well as stop and search.

He resigned in 2015 following the deaths of Lamara Bell and John Yuill, who lay undiscovered in a wrecked car for three days despite a call from a member of the public.

Three years later, he went on to become an Assistant Commissioner at the Met and was promoted to Deputy Commissioner by the end of the year.

Lucy D'Orsi is Chief Constable of the British Transport Police. Picture: Alamy

Lucy D'Orsi

Lucy D'Orsi is the Chief Constable of the British Transport Police, having previously worked as a senior officer at the Met.

`During her career, she has been in charge of the police response to the Beaufort Park fire in 2006 and she also headed up security during Chinese leader Xi Jinping's visit to the UK in 2015.

If she were successful in getting the job, Ms D'Orsi would follow in Ms Dick's footsteps as the second woman to become Metropolitan Police Commissioner.

Matt Jukes runs Specialist Operations. Picture: Alamy

Matt Jukes

Matt Jukes is an Assistant Commissioner at the Met, currently working as head of counter-terrorism.

Seen by many commentators as a likely contender, Mr Jukes first joined South Yorkshire Police as a Pc before moving to South Wales Police and working his way up the ranks.

He rose to become Chief Constable of South Wales Police before returning to the Met in 2020, meaning he has prior experience at the helm.

Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave runs Frontline Policing. Picture: Alamy

Nick Ephgrave

As Assistant Commissioner for frontline policing, Nick Ephgrave is also in with a chance of getting the job as top cop.

He began his career at the Met before moving on to become Chief Constable of Surrey Police in late 2015.

In 2019, he returned to the Met in his position as Assistant Commissioner.

Like Mr Jukes, he also has experience leading a police force.

Helen Ball is another Assistant Commissioner. Picture: Alamy

Helen Ball

Helen Ball has held the position of Assistant Commissioner for Professionalism in the Met since 2017.

She first became an officer in 1987, starting off at the Met before becoming an Assistant Chief Constable at Thames Valley Police.

Ms Ball later returned to the force, working her way up to her current position.

She has been vocal on the impact recent scandals have had on the reputation of the Met.