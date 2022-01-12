Over 150 dogs fall ill after walks on beaches in Yorkshire with urgent warning to stay away

Up to 150 dogs were taken ill after walks on beaches in Yorkshire. Picture: Facebook/Google

By Asher McShane

Over 150 dogs have been taken ill after going for walks on beaches in Yorkshire, with local groups issuing an urgent warning for pet owners to steer clear.

Yorkshire Coast Pet Care posted a 'stay safe' warning on Facebook: "I work within several practices up and down the North East coast and we have recently been inundated with dogs coming off the beaches with vomiting and diarrhoea.

"Personally until the local authorities have got to the bottom of it I would not recommend taking your pets on the beach for the foreseeable future.

"I have been in touch with governing bodies and they are currently looking into it.

Sunday we took Copper to Fraisthorpe beach & ever since he’s had sickness & diarrhoea & the last 24hours unable to keep... Posted by Ashley Brown-Bolton on Tuesday, January 11, 2022

"If your dog is showing symptoms please make the local authorities aware as well as seeking veterinary attention should your pet need it. Stay safe.

"There doesn’t seem to be any correlation other than contact with the beach so maybe ensure they don’t eat anything on the beach and wash them off if they’ve been to the beach incase it is a toxin or similar.

"If your pet is unable to keep food and water down then they should be taken to your vet for support."

Ashley Brown-Bolton posted on Facebook: "Sunday we took Copper to Fraisthorpe beach & ever since he’s had sickness & diarrhoea & the last 24hours unable to keep water down. The ones who know him know He’s normally very lively & always wanting to play so for him to be very sleepy & just not interested isn’t like him at all."

Elizabeth Bishop wrote online: "I had took scooby to beach the 3 days had diarrhoea, thankfully he's better now. I hope your pup is okay and makes full recovery. It scarey how it making all the dogs poorly."

One person wrote: "My six-month-old Lab has had horrendous diarrhoea for the past four days , thankfully he’s now almost back to his usual self.“

Another posted online: "boy Bruce walked on Fraisthorpe beach Saturday evening by 11pm he was severely poorly, shaking and being sick. His heart rate was going so fast he ended up going into the vets for the night and had to have a drip etc."

"A colleagues friend is a dog walker in Scarbs and has 5 poorly dogs following a walk. Sad times," wrote another.

LBC has reached out to Defra for further details.