Housing association threaten elderly residents with £120 fine for hanging Xmas wreaths

Elderly residents face a £120 fine for hanging Christmas wreaths on their doors. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Elderly residents have hit out at a housing association for "acting like the Gestapo" after they were forced to remove Christmas decorations from their properties.



Residents at Joseph Conrad House in Canterbury have been threatened with £120 fines for putting up Christmas wreaths on their doors as bosses say they pose a fire risk.

Hyde Housing instructed all residents to clear windowsills, remove Christmas trees from corridors and take down festive wreaths in a "heavy-handed" letter.

But the move has been heavily criticised by the local MP and residents who have been left "upset" by Hyde housing's lack "Christmas goodwill".

Defending the decision, Hyde's Director of Resident Services said door wreaths are "highly combustible" and "present a risk to everyone's safety".

David Hunter said: "The safety of our residents and buildings is our utmost priority. We're sorry that we can't allow our residents at Joseph Conrad House to put up Christmas decorations in the communal areas.

"This is a continuation of our rules around storing items in communal areas that could pose a fire risk, or a risk to anyone trying to evacuate the building in the event of a fire.

"We know many residents were looking forward to making things festive after a difficult year, but we've got to make sure everyone is safe, and keep to the latest fire safety regulations.'Unfortunately this includes door wreaths as some can be highly combustible.

"While we can't allow Christmas decorations in most communal areas, we're still putting up decorations in designated safe areas, including the lounge at Joseph Conrad House.

"The £120 was an estimated amount it would cost if we were required to remove any of the items which present a risk to everyone's safety. We wrote to residents to ask them to remove the items themselves and so avoid the cost."

Rosie Duffield, Labour MP for Canterbury also sided with residents, taking to twitter to say: "This seems utterly 'bah humbug' Hyde Housing!

"I have had a wreath on my front door in a block of flats for a few Christmasses and I assure you that it's never once spontaneously combusted. Please allow residents some Christmas cheer in these bleak times."

Whilst residents are banned from decorating communal areas of Joseph Conrad House, head of housing for Hyde said decorations had been placed in "designated safe areas" including the lounge.

