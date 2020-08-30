Entire TUI flight warned to self-isolate after seven coronavirus cases

30 August 2020, 15:48

File photo: All passengers on TUI Flight 6215 from Zante to Cardiff on 25 August have been told to self-isolate
File photo: All passengers on TUI Flight 6215 from Zante to Cardiff on 25 August have been told to self-isolate. Picture: PA

By Megan White

An entire TUI flight has been told to self-isolate after at least seven cases of coronavirus were confirmed onboard.

All passengers on TUI Flight 6215 from Zante to Cardiff on 25 August have been told to self-isolate at home after seven cases were identified from three different parties.

Dr Giri Shankar, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “Cardiff and Vale Test Trace Protect and Public Health Wales have identified at least seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 from three different parties who were infectious on TUI Flight 6215 from Zante to Cardiff on 25 August.

"As a result, we are advising that all passengers on this flight are considered close contacts and must self-isolate.

“These passengers will be contacted shortly, but meanwhile, they must self-isolate at home as they may become infectious, even without developing symptoms. Anyone with symptoms should book a test without delay.

“Our investigations into a number of cases of Coronavirus have indicated that a lack of social distancing, in particular by a minority of the 20-30 year age group, has resulted in the spread of the virus to other groups of people.

“I would make a direct appeal to young people to remember that even if they feel that they would not be badly affected by COVID-19 if they were to test positive for it, if they were to pass it on to older or more vulnerable family members, friends or colleagues it could be extremely serious, even fatal.

Public Health Wales has also reiterated its call for customers of the North and South Wales Bank pub in Wrexham to be vigilant for symptoms of coronavirus after a cluster of cases emerged there.

They said although the positive cases confirmed were among staff, there is still a "small risk that customers could be affected."

It is advised that anyone who visited the Wetherspoons between August 9 and 20 and who develops even mild symptoms should immediately self-isolate and get a test.

