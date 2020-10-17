'It's not practical': London's hospitality workers unsure how to enforce Tier 2 rules

17 October 2020, 21:45

Restaurant workers have said they're not sure how to enforce Tier 2 restrictions
Restaurant workers have said they're not sure how to enforce Tier 2 restrictions. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

London's hospitality workers have said they are unsure how to enforce Tier 2 restrictions on customers.

Pubs and restaurants in one of capital's main hotspots were bustling on Saturday after the capital was placed into Tier 2 lockdown measures at midnight on Friday, meaning it is now illegal for Londoners to socialise indoors with people outside their household.

Soho, famous for its thriving nightlife, was pedestrianised when the national lockdown started to lift at the start of summer so its eateries and bars could set tables up in the street.

Some said they had seen a slight drop in customer numbers compared to last weekend, but said it could be down to the falling temperatures rather than the latest measures.

One member of staff, who asked not to be named, at the at the Greyhounds Pub on Greek Street said he now had to ask everyone sitting inside if they came from the same household.

"I ask them but it's just not practical, I have no way of checking unless I ask everyone to give me their address," he said.

But workers say they don't know how to check how those who are out together are from the same household
But workers say they don't know how to check how those who are out together are from the same household. Picture: PA

Door staff at Comptons, a nearby pub, said they were also having to rely on people's honesty when it came to making sure customers sitting inside were all from the same household.

One member of staff said they had been very lucky so far in terms of customer numbers, but were worried about what would happen when the weather turned colder.

Read more: Protesters march through London against Tier 2 restrictions

A waiter at L'Antica Pizzeria Da Michele on Old Compton Street said they could no longer take bookings as a result of the changes, and relied on walk-ins.

Despite that, Marcelo Teixeira Moraes, 24, said the restaurant had been at its "busiest for months" on Friday.

"People were grabbing the chance to go out all together while they could, it was so busy I couldn't keep up," he said.

But much of the capital remains busy
But much of the capital remains busy. Picture: PA

Earlier in the day, anti-lockdown protesters marched down Oxford Street before congregating in nearby Leicester Square to demonstrate against the restrictions.

Led by Piers Corbyn, brother of former Labour leader Jeremy, protesters yelled at passers by to remove their masks, and telling them any Covid-19 vaccine would be "poison".

Many of those on the march headed to Soho's pubs at the end of the demo.

Comments

Loading...

UK News

See more UK News

Test and Trace have the green light to hand over details of those with positive results to the police

Long arm of the law: Covid App users to be tracked by police

4 mins ago

Protesters march through London against Tier 2 restrictions

Protesters march through London against Tier 2 restrictions

3 hours ago

Wales could go into a two-week lockdown from next week

Wales braces itself for 17-day 'circuit breaker' lockdown

5 hours ago

World News

See more World News

Protesters run from tear gas launched by police to disperse protesters demanding the resignation of President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti (Dieu Nallo Chery/AP)

Police in Haiti use tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse protesters

1 hour ago

Armenia Azerbaijan

Armenia and Azerbaijan in bid to forge new ceasefire

2 hours ago

Demonstrators rally during the Women’s March outside the New York Stock Exchange (Mary Altaffer/AP)

Women urge voters to reject Donald Trump in day of protest

3 hours ago

The News Explained

Boris Johnson is to make a statement this afternoon

Coronavirus UK: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference today?

1 day ago

London tier 2 restrictions will begin from Friday at midnight

When does London's tier two lockdown start and what are the new restrictions?

2 days ago

Some areas of the country are now facing different restrictions

What are the three teir lockdown restrictions and what areas are in them?

2 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London