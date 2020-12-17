Kate and William release Christmas card with George, Charlotte and Louis

17 December 2020, 05:54

Kate and Williams have released their adorable Christmas card
Kate and Williams have released their adorable Christmas card. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released their adorable 2020 Christmas card which features Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

William and Kate are pictured sitting on a bail of hay at their Norfolk home with their children in the image from their festive card sent to friends, associates and their organisations and charities.

George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and two-year-old Louis are pictured smiling as they sit with their parents, who are also beaming.

The Cambridges and their children are all casually dressed for their Christmas photograph, taken at Anmer Hall, which has a large woodpile as its backdrop.

Photographer Matt Porteous took the image and has received royal commissions in the past from William and Kate, including capturing behind the scenes moments from Louis' christening.

The release of the picture follows the rare public appearance of the Cambridges' children who, with their parents, attended a London pantomime on Friday for key workers and their families.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall also shared their Christmas card this year
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall also shared their Christmas card this year. Picture: PA

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have also published their Christmas card photograph showing the couple sat in a garden at their home in Birkhall, Aberdeenshire.

Charles and Camilla relax on a bench in the historic property's organic garden in bright autumn sunshine.

The image was taken by a member of their staff and shows the couple casually dressed for the picture.

