Large emergency response at Merseyside dam over fears for teen girl's safety

1 June 2023, 16:02

Carr Mill Dam in Merseyside is the site of the ongoing incident
Carr Mill Dam in Merseyside is the site of the ongoing incident. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Safety fears for a teen girl have led to a massive emergency response at a dam on Merseyside.

Officers were called at around 12.30pm today to Carr Mill Dam in St Helens following reports of a concern for a teenage girl's safety.

Merseyside Police have has confirmed emergency services are working after a call and witnesses have described a significant police response.

Reports in the area emerged of a girl in the water of the infrastructure.

Read More: Girl, 12, and boy, 17, dead following incident off Bournemouth beach

Read More: Victims who died aboard houseboat revealed to be secret agents after vessel capsized on picturesque Italian lake

A spokesperson for the force said: "This incident is ongoing, and we ask people to avoid the area while we deal with this incident and thank you for your patience."

Police have cordoned off the car park of a local branch of Toby Carvery as the officers try to ensure the teen stays safe.

It is unknown what the girl's current condition is.

