Girl, 12, and boy, 17, dead following incident off Bournemouth beach

By Chris Samuel

A 12-year-old girl and a 17-year-old-boy have died following a "major incident" at a beach in Bournemouth.

Dorset Police said a man in his 40s, who was on the water at the time, has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

It comes after emergency services attended a "major incident" earlier on Wednesday.

The force said at around 4.30pm they received a report from paramedics of people needing assistance on the beach off Bournemouth Pier.

Ten people were recovered from the water, though a boy, 17, and a girl, 12, had sustained critical injuries.

They were airlifted to hospital but later died, the force said.

Their families have been informed.

The other eight people were treated non-life-threatening injuries at the scene.

Photos posted by onlookers on social media showed helicopters landing on the beach and a number of emergency service vehicles.

Detective Chief Superintendent Neil Corrigan, of Dorset Police, said: "Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the young people who tragically died and we are doing all we can to support their families.

"I understand the beach was very busy at the time of the incident and I would ask anyone with information that may assist our enquiries to please come forward.

"We are at the early stages of our investigation and would ask people not to speculate about the circumstances surrounding the incident."

A spokesperson for South Western Ambulance NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) said it sent multiple teams to the scene, including six double-crewed ambulances, two air ambulances, a hazardous area response team, and a critical care car.

The service said it searched the water to make sure no one else was missing and was "satisfied there are not".