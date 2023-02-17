'Smiling and happy' baby girl drowned in bathtub after toy got stuck in plughole

17 February 2023, 14:39 | Updated: 17 February 2023, 14:40

Bathtub stock Alamy
The girl drowned as her mum went to fetch a shark toy. Picture: Alamy

By James Hockaday

A 10-month-old girl drowned in just five inches of water while playing in the bath with her older brothers, an inquest heard.

Sara Moosa's mum was supervising the three siblings during bath time and had left the tap running without the plug in.

One of the twin brothers for his shark toy, so the mum went to fetch it, and when she returned, Sara was lying on her side with her face under the water in the tub.

The inquest at Leicester Town Hall heard how a plastic toy got stuck in the plug hole, which caused the bath to fill up while the mum left the room.

Read more: Terrified villagers where Nicola Bulley went missing hire security as visitors peep through their windows

Read more: E-scooter rider, 14, admits causing death of grandmother after hitting her on the pavement

The family called 999 and were instructed by a call handler on how to perform CPR, and they then tried reviving Sara on the kitchen counter downstairs.

Paramedics arrived and the girl was taken by ambulance to Leicester Royal Infirmary, but it was too late to save her. She was pronounced dead at the hospital on August 14, 2022, and a post mortem concluded she had died from drowning.

In a statement, Sara’s family described her as a “smiling and happy” little girl, Manchester Evening News reports.

Recording a conclusion of accidental death, coroner Isobel Thistlethwaite said: "No concerns were raised by the police following an inspection of the scene."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Celine Thorley

Barber sacked for calling in sick on Mondays wins £3,000 payout

Nicola Bulley has been missing since January 27

Dog walker initially thought Nicola Bulley was in toilet when he found her phone and dog Willow on day she vanished
Shaye Groves stabbed her partner 22 times

True crime fan mother, 27, who had serial killer shrine is jailed after stabbing boyfriend to death while he slept
Josephine Smith, 88, died after a firework was set off inside her house

Teenage pair guilty of manslaughter over fatal firework dare which killed pensioner

Parts of Britain have been hit with up to 80mph winds

Storm Otto batters Britain: Traffic chaos, thousands left without power and roofs cave as 80mph winds roar in
Nicola Bulley's father has pleaded for a breakthrough

'We need a breakthrough': Nicola Bulley's father tells of 'daily struggle' as hunt enters fourth week

World News

See more World News

APTOPIX Tyre Nichols Funeral

Five former US police officers plead not guilty to murdering Tyre Nichols

48 mins ago

Russia Belarus

Russia and Belarus discuss closer military and economic ties

1 hour ago

Germany Munich Security Conference

Zelensky pushes need for speed to avoid more Ukraine deaths

1 hour ago

The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

2 months ago

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

3 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

3 months ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit