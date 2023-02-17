'Smiling and happy' baby girl drowned in bathtub after toy got stuck in plughole

By James Hockaday

A 10-month-old girl drowned in just five inches of water while playing in the bath with her older brothers, an inquest heard.

Sara Moosa's mum was supervising the three siblings during bath time and had left the tap running without the plug in.

One of the twin brothers for his shark toy, so the mum went to fetch it, and when she returned, Sara was lying on her side with her face under the water in the tub.

The inquest at Leicester Town Hall heard how a plastic toy got stuck in the plug hole, which caused the bath to fill up while the mum left the room.

The family called 999 and were instructed by a call handler on how to perform CPR, and they then tried reviving Sara on the kitchen counter downstairs.

Paramedics arrived and the girl was taken by ambulance to Leicester Royal Infirmary, but it was too late to save her. She was pronounced dead at the hospital on August 14, 2022, and a post mortem concluded she had died from drowning.

In a statement, Sara’s family described her as a “smiling and happy” little girl, Manchester Evening News reports.

Recording a conclusion of accidental death, coroner Isobel Thistlethwaite said: "No concerns were raised by the police following an inspection of the scene."