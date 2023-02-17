E-scooter rider, 14, admits causing death of grandmother after hitting her on the pavement

Linda Davis
Linda Davis. Picture: Handout

A teenage boy has admitted killing a grandmother after he hit her with his e-scooter in Nottinghamshire last year.

The boy, 14, who cannot be named because of his age, hit Linda Davis, 71, on a private e-scooter on Southwell Road East in Rainworth, Nottinghamshire, on June 2 last year.

Ms Davis, known as Lou, died six days later in hospital.

The boy pleaded guilty at Nottingham Magistrates' Court to one count of causing death by driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and another of causing death by driving a vehicle while uninsured.

Wearing a black jacket, tracksuit bottoms and trainers, and supported by his father, the boy, who is from Nottinghamshire, spoke only to confirm his details and enter pleas.

District Judge Leo Pyle granted the teenager bail until his next court appearance, with a condition to cooperate with the authorities prior to the hearing.

He said: "This case will clearly require a pre-sentence report in respect of the defendant's age.

"I will also need sufficient time because clearly there will be victim personal statements which will need to be read, should the authors of those victim personal statements wish to read them out in court."

Addressing the defendant, he said: "By placing you on bail, it is vital that you keep out of trouble with the police and do not be tempted to use any of these machines.

"I leave all sentencing options available to myself. I am not tying my hands as to how I will deal with you."

Kelly Shooter, prosecuting, said that Mrs Davis' daughter, who attended court, wanted to read out a statement at the sentencing hearing, which was scheduled for March 8.

Defence lawyer Neil Taylor made no submissions.

It is illegal to use privately-owned e-scooters on pavements, footpaths, cycle tracks and cycle lanes on roads. Riders must have a driving licence.

To be used on public roads and in public spaces lawfully, they must conform to a number of requirements, including being insured.

