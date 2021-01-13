London's Covid-19 death toll passes 10,000 as Sadiq Khan calls for tougher rules

By Kate Buck

Over 10,000 Londoners have now died from Covid-19, Sadiq Khan has confirmed.

Speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty, the London Mayor said: "It's heartbreaking that it's come to this, and this epidemic is far worse than it was back in Spring.

"The pressures on the NHS are far higher, yet the lockdown measures are much lighter.

"And so the leader of the London Councils which represent the 32 boroughs and myself have written again to the Prime Minister pleading with him to have additional restrictions on our city.

"I think that's the best way to save lives and to stop the NHS being overwhelmed."

According to government figures, 10,820 people have had Covid-19 listed on their death certificate.

Aside from the closure of places of worship, Mr Khan and London Councils chair Georgia Gould have called for the PM to make mask-wearing mandatory outside the home - including in supermarket queues, on high streets and in other possibly crowded outdoor settings.

Also among four major demands is for the Government to provide greater financial support for Londoners who need to self-isolate and are unable to work, backed by improved asymptomatic testing for key workers.

The two leaders also called for the the rollout of vaccines across London to be accelerated, and for the provision of daily vaccination data by borough and ethnicity.

Also among four major demands is for the Government to provide greater financial support for Londoners who need to self-isolate and are unable to work, backed by improved asymptomatic testing for key workers.

The two leaders also called for the the rollout of vaccines across London to be accelerated, and for the provision of daily vaccination data by borough and ethnicity.

"We recognise how difficult these decisions are and how they will impose further tough restrictions on Londoners," the letter says. "With new levels of infection remaining high we are left with little choice but to ask that you implement them."

Mr Khan and Ms Gould said places of worship were "crucially important for communities" and that "we wouldn't be making this request if the situation wasn't very serious".



More to follow...