Lord of the Rings cast and crew forced to evacuate as huge blaze sets studio alight mid-production

Emergency services received reports of the studio on fire this afternoon. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Lord of the Rings cast and crew forced to flee studio while filming second season of prequel as set goes up in flames.

Cast members and crew at Bray studios were forced to evacuate while filming Rings of Power after the filming studio set ablaze.

After receiving reports at approximately 12:12pm today, multiple fire engines arrived at the filming studio in Windsor.

Fire crews from three separate regions headed to the set to tackle what has been described by social media users as a large fire with billowing black smoke visible above.

A spokesman for the fire services said: "At this time, Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Bracknell, Slough and Maidenhead Fire Stations have been sent to the scene.

"Upon arrival, crews discovered a fire in a single storey warehouse. Firefighters remain at the scene of the incident."

Pictures posted on line show various members of cast evacuated outside while still in costume – including people dressed as Orcs, one of the creatures in the show.

The safety of staff and crew remains unknown but fire crew have said they will make updates as and when they follow.