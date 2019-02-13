Man Carries On Eating Big Mac As He Films Mass Brawl In McDonalds

A McDonald’s brawl was captured on camera by a man who casually continued to eat his Big Mac meal.

The bizarre footage has been shared widely on social media after the chaos unfolded in Manchester on Sunday.

A group of men were seen throwing punches and kicking at each other as two police officers - or security staff - tried to break it up.

The mass brawl inside McDonald's was filmed by a man eating a Big Mac. Picture: News Dog Media

One of those was also thrown to the floor in the brawl involving a group of at least five men.

A worker could be heard shouting: “Go outside! Outside! You can do what you want out there”.

The clip has racked up over 200,000 views since it was shared online on Sunday.