Man fighting for life after triple shooting in Hackney

A man has been left fighting for life following a triple shooting in Hackney. Picture: Google

By Kate Buck

A man has been left in critical condition and two others wounded following a triple shooting in Hackney, east London.

They were rushed to hospital with "gunshot injuries" after shots were fired shortly before 10pm on Monday night in Middleton Road.

An inquiry has been launched into the incident.

No arrests have yet been made.

A police cordon has been set up at the crime scene. Witnesses are asked to call 101, using reference 7439.