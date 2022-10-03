'Danger to life' warning issued by Met Office as 80mph winds set to batter Britain

The Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning for much of the northern half of the UK. Picture: Met Office

By Cameron Kerr

Winds up to 80mph are set to batter parts of the UK this week.

The Met Office has now issued a 'danger to life' yellow weather warning which will be in place until midnight on Wednesday.

Meteorologists predict damage to buildings, longer journey times and power cuts.

Forecasters say gusts could reach speeds of up to 70mph and 80mph in northern parts of the UK on Wednesday but predict a more 'likely scenario' of 55mph within the warning area - most likely those living near the northern Irish sea or eastern parts of Scotland.

In addition, heavy rain may prove an additional hazard across north western areas of England.

The Met Office say there is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris, and damage to some buildings - such as tiles blown off roofs.

There could be longer journey times or cancellations to transport services, as well as potential road and bridge closures. The Met Office also warns of a slight chance of power cuts, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone signal.

The warning will be in place throughout Wednesday 5 September. Picture: Met Office

During the storm, it advises you stay in doors as much as possible, and if you go out do not walk or shelter close to buildings and trees, or the sheltered side of boundary walls and fences - which could collapse if they fail.

Earlier this year, the worst storm in decades, Storm Eunice, wreaked havoc across the UK.

The storm brought record breaking winds of 122mph at the Needles on the Isle of Wight, and tore a section of the roof off of the O2 Arena in London.