'Danger to life' warning issued by Met Office as 80mph winds set to batter Britain

3 October 2022, 16:24 | Updated: 3 October 2022, 17:16

The Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning for much of the northern half of the UK.
The Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning for much of the northern half of the UK. Picture: Met Office

By Cameron Kerr

Winds up to 80mph are set to batter parts of the UK this week.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Met Office has now issued a 'danger to life' yellow weather warning which will be in place until midnight on Wednesday.

Meteorologists predict damage to buildings, longer journey times and power cuts.

Forecasters say gusts could reach speeds of up to 70mph and 80mph in northern parts of the UK on Wednesday but predict a more 'likely scenario' of 55mph within the warning area - most likely those living near the northern Irish sea or eastern parts of Scotland.

In addition, heavy rain may prove an additional hazard across north western areas of England.

The Met Office say there is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris, and damage to some buildings - such as tiles blown off roofs.

There could be longer journey times or cancellations to transport services, as well as potential road and bridge closures. The Met Office also warns of a slight chance of power cuts, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone signal.

The warning will be in place throughout Wednesday 5 September.
The warning will be in place throughout Wednesday 5 September. Picture: Met Office

Read more: Britain faces blackout: 'Significant risk' of UK gas supply emergency, energy regulator warns

During the storm, it advises you stay in doors as much as possible, and if you go out do not walk or shelter close to buildings and trees, or the sheltered side of boundary walls and fences - which could collapse if they fail.

Earlier this year, the worst storm in decades, Storm Eunice, wreaked havoc across the UK.

The storm brought record breaking winds of 122mph at the Needles on the Isle of Wight, and tore a section of the roof off of the O2 Arena in London.

UK News

See more UK News

Chivers was convicted at Hull Crown Court

Yorkshire woman ‘liked the attention’ she received producing child sexual abuse material for online ‘predators’

16 mins ago

Kwasi Kwarteng said the UK had experienced 'a little turbulence' as a result of his mini Budget

'What a day': Chancellor admits mini budget caused 'a little turbulence' after govt U-turn on 45p tax plan

55 mins ago

Nadine Dorries said Liz Truss should call a general election after causing "widespread dismay" by scrapping policies

Nadine Dorries calls for a general election and accuses Liz Truss of not having a mandate for her policies

2 hours ago

World News

See more World News

Burkina Faso soldiers

West African mediators head to Burkina Faso following coup

20 mins ago

Linedy Genao, who will star in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s production of Bad Cinderella

Andrew Lloyd Webber to transfer his Cinderella to Broadway

59 mins ago

Relief camp in Pakistan

UN: 5.7 million Pakistani flood victims to face food crisis

1 hour ago

The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

28 days ago

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

2 months ago

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

3 months ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London