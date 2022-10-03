Breaking News

Britain faces blackout: 'Significant risk' of UK gas supply emergency, energy regulator warns

By Fran Way

The energy regulator OFGEM has warned of a 'gas supply emergency' due to impact of Russia's war in Ukraine.

Britain is at "significant risk” of gas shortages this winter, the energy regulator said.

The emergency could see supplies to some gas-fired power plants cut off completely, stopping them generating electricity.

The information was revealed in a letter from Ofgem responding to a request from SSE - which owns several gas power stations.

The rules in the gas industry mean that the power stations that have their gas cut off have to pay huge charges for failing to deliver promised electricity supplies.

The letter, published by The Times, explained that generators are so worried about the penalties that they're limiting the advance sales of electricity and then in turn, bumping up the costs.

An emergency can be declared when suppliers are unable to safely get gas to homes and businesses.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow.