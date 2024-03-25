Serving Met officer charged with strangling and assaulting woman

PC Mahad Abdalla was arrested following an alleged off-duty incident involving a woman known to him. Picture: Getty Images

By Flaminia Luck

A serving officer with the Metropolitan Police is to appear in court after being accused of strangling and assaulting a woman.

PC Mahad Abdalla was arrested following an alleged off-duty incident on Saturday 23 March involving a woman known to him.

He was charged the following day with non-fatal strangulation and assault.

He is to appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, the Met said.

PC Abdalla will is to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court . Picture: Google Images

The force added PC Abdalla, attached to the Territorial Support Group on the north west area, has been suspended from duties.

Enquiries by the Directorate of Professional Standards are ongoing.

The Met added following the report made to police, a woman has been safeguarded.