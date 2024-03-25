James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Serving Met officer charged with strangling and assaulting woman
25 March 2024, 11:04 | Updated: 25 March 2024, 11:15
A serving officer with the Metropolitan Police is to appear in court after being accused of strangling and assaulting a woman.
PC Mahad Abdalla was arrested following an alleged off-duty incident on Saturday 23 March involving a woman known to him.
He was charged the following day with non-fatal strangulation and assault.
He is to appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, the Met said.
The force added PC Abdalla, attached to the Territorial Support Group on the north west area, has been suspended from duties.
Enquiries by the Directorate of Professional Standards are ongoing.
The Met added following the report made to police, a woman has been safeguarded.