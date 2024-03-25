Serving Met officer charged with strangling and assaulting woman

25 March 2024, 11:04 | Updated: 25 March 2024, 11:15

PC Mahad Abdalla was arrested following an alleged off-duty incident involving a woman known to him
PC Mahad Abdalla was arrested following an alleged off-duty incident involving a woman known to him. Picture: Getty Images

By Flaminia Luck

A serving officer with the Metropolitan Police is to appear in court after being accused of strangling and assaulting a woman.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

PC Mahad Abdalla was arrested following an alleged off-duty incident on Saturday 23 March involving a woman known to him.

He was charged the following day with non-fatal strangulation and assault.

He is to appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, the Met said.

Enquiries by the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards are ongoing, the force said.
PC Abdalla will is to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court . Picture: Google Images

The force added PC Abdalla, attached to the Territorial Support Group on the north west area, has been suspended from duties.

Enquiries by the Directorate of Professional Standards are ongoing.

The Met added following the report made to police, a woman has been safeguarded.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Henry the Stag was stolen on Sunday

'Family heirloom' stag statue stolen from outside Knightsbridge home

Emma Keen had to be rushed for treatment after being gored

British woman rushed to hospital after being gored by a yak on way to Everest base camp

Josef Fritzl has revealed that he wants to emigrate to Britain is he is ever released from jail

Josef Fritzl wants to move to Britain if he is released and roam free in the Scottish Highlands
Households are paying more than other countries - but getting less in return, the Resolution Foundation says

UK getting 'worst value for money' for 'expensive, cramped and ageing' housing, new study says
Brits have been warned to expect delays when travelling this bank holiday weekend.

Brits warned of Easter weekend ‘carmageddon’ as 14 million journeys planned with double normal travel times
The Chancellor said £100k for people in his South West Surrey constituency was "not a huge salary"

Caller who earns £100,000 with wife says he only has £600 to spend per week - after Hunt said it’s not a ‘huge salary’

World News

See more World News

India Holi Festival

Indians mark the reawakening of spring at Holi, the Hindu festival of colour

18 mins ago

Philippines South China Sea

Philippines lodges ‘strongest protest’ against China over a water cannon assault

38 mins ago

Russia Ukraine War

Kyiv endures a third air attack in five days as Russia steps up bombardment

1 hour ago

The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit