More than 1,000 people tested for Covid-19 after outbreak at bingo night

30 August 2020, 18:15

There are 16 known cases linked to the event at Silverdale Working Men's Club on August 16
There are 16 known cases linked to the event at Silverdale Working Men's Club on August 16. Picture: Google Street View

By Matt Drake

More than 1,000 people have been tested for Covid-19 following an outbreak linked to a bingo night at a working men's club in Staffordshire.

There are 16 known cases linked to the event at Silverdale Working Men's Club on August 16, according to Staffordshire County Council.

It said anyone who tests positive is being told to self-isolate, while the contacts of those who test positive are being traced.

As part of the council's test and trace efforts, it is urging anyone who visited certain venues in Silverdale or Newcastle on specific dates to get tested as soon as possible.

The venues are:

- Silverdale Working Men's Club between August 16 and 21

- The Bush pub between August 20 and 22

- The Vine pub between August 20 and 23

- The George and Dragon pub between August 20 and 22

- Newcastle (King Street) Working Men's Club on August 22

- The Kiln on August 22

- The Crown on August 22

- Yates in Newcastle on August 22

- The Roebuck pub on August 23

- The Bilash restaurant on August 24

- The Arnold Machin between August 26 and 27

- The Westbury Tavern in Clayton between August 26 and 27

Staffordshire County Council said testing continues over the bank holiday, with appointments available online or by turning up at a mobile testing unit in Knutton or walk-through centre in Newcastle.

All of the venues listed have carried out risk assessments and, with measures in place, can continue to open and welcome customers, the council added.

Dr Richard Harling, director of health and care, said: "What we are seeing from test and trace activity is a widening network from the original bingo event as people met with friends and family and went out socialising.

"More than 1,000 people have already been tested, but we need everyone who was at any of the venues on the given dates to get tested.

"This is vital in our work to identify people who may have the virus and help contain the spread of infection even further."

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Comments

Loading...

UK News

See more UK News

Ed Sheeran has announced the birth of his daughter

Ed Sheeran 'on cloud nine' after birth of baby girl

20 mins ago

Marcus Rashford is spearheading a task force to tackle child poverty in the UK

Marcus Rashford warns of 'devastating' effects of child poverty as he launches new task force

59 mins ago

Adele posted this photo of her wearing Bantu knots in her hair

Adele's Bantu knots: Is this cultural appropriation?

1 hour ago

World News

See more World News

Mysterious deaths of elephants in Zimbabwe forest investigated

3 hours ago

New coronavirus measures have been brought in after tourists tested positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus crackdown rules brought in for Zante after Tui flight outbreak

4 hours ago

US tops six million coronavirus cases - up one million in three weeks

16 hours ago

The News Explained

Critics have noted a number of missed targets and broken promises by the government

The government's U-turns: A full list

14 days ago

Professor Hal explains what we saw during the Beirut explosion

Professor Hal explains what happened during Beirut explosion

26 days ago

More than 70-thousand restaurants, cafes and pubs are offering half price meals from today - subsidised by the UK Government

Eat Out To Help Out: How do you take part in the 50% off scheme?

29 days ago